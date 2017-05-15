La. House passes bill aimed at protecting Confederate monuments
After hours of, at times, emotional debate, the Louisiana House voted Monday in favor of a bill aimed at protecting Confederate monuments across the state. The bill , sponsored by Rep. Thomas Carmody, R-Shreveport, advanced with a vote of 65-31.
