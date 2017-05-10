Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band Premiere New Song, 'Baby Got Gone'
Today we've gotten together with the Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band to premiere "Baby Got Gone," the first single from their highly anticipated new album, Lay It On Down , which will be released August 4 via Concord Records. The explosive, chugging track sports a catchy riff and a king-size helping of Shepherd's trademark roots-rocking fireworks.
