Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band Premiere New Song, 'Baby Got Gone'

Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band Premiere New Song, 'Baby Got Gone'

Read more: Guitar World

Today we've gotten together with the Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band to premiere "Baby Got Gone," the first single from their highly anticipated new album, Lay It On Down , which will be released August 4 via Concord Records. The explosive, chugging track sports a catchy riff and a king-size helping of Shepherd's trademark roots-rocking fireworks.

