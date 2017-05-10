Kenny Wayne Shepherd Announces New Al...

Kenny Wayne Shepherd Announces New Album 'Kenny Wayne Shepherd', Trailer Available [News]

Guitar player Kenny Wayne Shepherd has announced new album, titled "Lay It On Down", for July 21 release in Europe through Provogue Records, and August 4 release via Concord Records worldwide. Guitar player Kenny Wayne Shepherd has announced new album, titled "Lay It On Down", for July 21 release in Europe through Provogue Records, and August 4 release via Concord Records worldwide.

