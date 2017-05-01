Jason Isbell Expands Tour With New String of Dates
Jason Isbell has added a series of shows in August in September to support his new album 'The Nashville Sound.' Jason Isbell is gearing up to release his new album The Nashville Sound this summer, but his attention is already getting focused well into the future.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RollingStone.
Comments
Add your comments below
Shreveport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Major Drug Bust-Pineville (Jul '06)
|4 hr
|City girl
|15
|swingers (Jul '11)
|16 hr
|Naughty1
|4
|Jim Wood
|Mon
|sunshine
|3
|Crazy for crawdads (May '12)
|Apr 30
|The_Dude
|6
|Anyone Know this Girl?
|Apr 29
|Grateful Guy
|1
|Organized Stalking By Freemason Cops/Fireman an... (Jan '11)
|Apr 21
|Truth
|31
|Clifton Fairbanks
|Apr 19
|Curious
|1
Find what you want!
Search Shreveport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC