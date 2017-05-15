House votes to let people decide on C...

House votes to let people decide on Confederate monuments

House Bill 71 by Rep. Thomas Carmody, R-Shreveport, would require a vote of the people before removing a military, aka Confederate, monument. Black lawmakers said the bill and monuments promote white supremacy, divisiveness.

