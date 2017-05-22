Gunman shoots ceiling, robs liquor store in west Shreveport
Shreveport police are sharing this surveillance camera image in an attempt to identify the gunman who robbed Thrifty Liquor in the 8400 block of Linwood Avenue at 12:57 p.m. May 22. A man fired a handgun once into the ceiling when he robbed Thrifty Liquor in the 8400 block of Linwood Avenue in Shreveport at 12:57 p.m. May 22, a police report shows. A man fired a handgun once into the ceiling when he robbed a west Shreveport liquor store early Monday afternoon, authorities said.
