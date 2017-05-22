Gunman shoots ceiling, robs liquor st...

Gunman shoots ceiling, robs liquor store in west Shreveport

11 hrs ago Read more: KPLC-TV Lake Charles

Shreveport police are sharing this surveillance camera image in an attempt to identify the gunman who robbed Thrifty Liquor in the 8400 block of Linwood Avenue at 12:57 p.m. May 22. A man fired a handgun once into the ceiling when he robbed Thrifty Liquor in the 8400 block of Linwood Avenue in Shreveport at 12:57 p.m. May 22, a police report shows. A man fired a handgun once into the ceiling when he robbed a west Shreveport liquor store early Monday afternoon, authorities said.

