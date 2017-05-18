Group aims to clean up west Shreveport

Group aims to clean up west Shreveport

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: KPLC-TV Lake Charles

The Grassroots Forum has been meeting for about a year, discussing problems they would like improved, and brainstorming ideas as to how to get them fixed. "I feel like if West Caddo Parish is going to grow economically, and attract good, living wage jobs, then we're going to have to address these issues," said Kay Waller, executive board member with the Timberline Homeowner Association.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Shreveport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jim Wood Tue Bam 12
Ms Cruise Captain May 15 sucker_list 1
Organized Stalking By Freemason Cops/Fireman an... (Jan '11) May 14 AUM 32
Becky Box (Jun '11) May 11 Need_a_good_laugh 4
crime (May '16) May 4 BoomBoom24 2
News Courtney Coco's Mother Talks With KALB (Jul '06) May 4 Stephanie Belgard 40
News Major Drug Bust-Pineville (Jul '06) May 4 MyMichael85 16
See all Shreveport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Shreveport Forum Now

Shreveport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Shreveport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Microsoft
  5. Supreme Court
  1. China
  2. Wall Street
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Shreveport, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,784 • Total comments across all topics: 281,108,891

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC