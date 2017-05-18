Group aims to clean up west Shreveport
The Grassroots Forum has been meeting for about a year, discussing problems they would like improved, and brainstorming ideas as to how to get them fixed. "I feel like if West Caddo Parish is going to grow economically, and attract good, living wage jobs, then we're going to have to address these issues," said Kay Waller, executive board member with the Timberline Homeowner Association.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.
Add your comments below
Shreveport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jim Wood
|Tue
|Bam
|12
|Ms Cruise Captain
|May 15
|sucker_list
|1
|Organized Stalking By Freemason Cops/Fireman an... (Jan '11)
|May 14
|AUM
|32
|Becky Box (Jun '11)
|May 11
|Need_a_good_laugh
|4
|crime (May '16)
|May 4
|BoomBoom24
|2
|Courtney Coco's Mother Talks With KALB (Jul '06)
|May 4
|Stephanie Belgard
|40
|Major Drug Bust-Pineville (Jul '06)
|May 4
|MyMichael85
|16
Find what you want!
Search Shreveport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC