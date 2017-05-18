Group aims to clean up west Shreveport

The Grassroots Forum has been meeting for about a year, discussing problems they would like improved, and brainstorming ideas as to how to get them fixed. "I feel like if West Caddo Parish is going to grow economically, and attract good, living wage jobs, then we're going to have to address these issues," said Kay Waller, executive board member with the Timberline Homeowner Association.

