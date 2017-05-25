Get Wright On It: Bad bite

Get Wright On It: Bad bite

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: KPLC-TV Lake Charles

Hurt and confused, a Shreveport family says they've heard nothing from the Bossier City police department after their daughter was mauled by a police K-9 while he was chasing a suspect. On Saturday, April 1, 2017, just after p.m., Solomon Coley and his two daughters, ages three and five, just left a birthday party at the Stone Vista Apartments in Shreveport.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Shreveport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jim Wood Wed Beauty 14
Swinger club (Jul '13) May 22 Durty D 54
Organized Stalking By Freemason Cops/Fireman an... (Jan '11) May 19 Just a little info 33
Ms Cruise Captain May 15 sucker_list 1
Becky Box (Jun '11) May 11 Need_a_good_laugh 4
crime (May '16) May 4 BoomBoom24 2
News Courtney Coco's Mother Talks With KALB (Jul '06) May 4 Stephanie Belgard 40
See all Shreveport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Shreveport Forum Now

Shreveport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Shreveport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
 

Shreveport, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,791 • Total comments across all topics: 281,285,052

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC