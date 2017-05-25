Former Shreveport chiropractor, son sentenced for illegal bitcoin scheme
A former Shreveport chiropractor and his son are headed to federal prison for funneling money through an unlawful bitcoin financial scheme. Randall Lord, 58, and his 29-year-old son Michael Lord were sentenced Wednesday to 46 months and 106 months in prison, respectively, according to acting U.S. Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook.
