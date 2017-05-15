Flood victim survey outreach meetings scheduled

Louisiana is holding outreach sessions to help homeowners with damage from last year's floods to fill out a survey that is the initial step to requesting aid from the state. Six events are scheduled across Louisiana to offer personalized assistance with the survey: May 16 in Hammond, May 17 in Gonzales, May 18 in Shreveport, May 23 in Baton Rouge, May 24 in Youngsville and May 25 in Denham Springs.

