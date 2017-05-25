Flags set out for Memorial Day stolen...

Flags set out for Memorial Day stolen from Shreveport neighborhood

6 hrs ago Read more: KPLC-TV Lake Charles

A Shreveport man says dozens of American flags he placed in the Captain Shreve neighborhood ahead of Memorial Day weekend have gone missing. Allen says spent about $290 on the flags because they wanted to decorate the neighborhood in honor those who have sacrificed their lives for the country.

