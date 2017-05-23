Final public meeting is today about C...

Final public meeting is today about Confederate monument

Tuesday is the final day for the public to have their say about the Civil War monument outside the Caddo Courthouse in downtown Shreveport. The meeting in Broadmoor Middle Lab School's auditorium at 441 Atlantic Ave. will begin at 6 p.m. and last no more than 90 minutes.

