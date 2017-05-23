Final public meeting is today about Confederate monument
Tuesday is the final day for the public to have their say about the Civil War monument outside the Caddo Courthouse in downtown Shreveport. The meeting in Broadmoor Middle Lab School's auditorium at 441 Atlantic Ave. will begin at 6 p.m. and last no more than 90 minutes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.
Comments
Add your comments below
Shreveport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jim Wood
|Mon
|Jango
|13
|Swinger club (Jul '13)
|Mon
|Durty D
|54
|Organized Stalking By Freemason Cops/Fireman an... (Jan '11)
|May 19
|Just a little info
|33
|Ms Cruise Captain
|May 15
|sucker_list
|1
|Becky Box (Jun '11)
|May 11
|Need_a_good_laugh
|4
|crime (May '16)
|May 4
|BoomBoom24
|2
|Courtney Coco's Mother Talks With KALB (Jul '06)
|May 4
|Stephanie Belgard
|40
Find what you want!
Search Shreveport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC