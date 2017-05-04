Federal suit filed over plan to merge Fair Park, BTW high schools
Alumni and parents of students at Shreveport's Fair Park High School have followed through with a threat to file suit against the Caddo Parish School Board over the proposed merger of Booker T. Washington and Fair Park. The suit was filed just before 1 p.m. Friday in federal court by several parents on behalf of their children and the Fair Park Alumni Association.
