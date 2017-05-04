Federal suit filed over plan to merge...

Federal suit filed over plan to merge Fair Park, BTW high schools

Alumni and parents of students at Shreveport's Fair Park High School have followed through with a threat to file suit against the Caddo Parish School Board over the proposed merger of Booker T. Washington and Fair Park. The suit was filed just before 1 p.m. Friday in federal court by several parents on behalf of their children and the Fair Park Alumni Association.

