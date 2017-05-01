Fair Park High alumni threaten to sue...

Fair Park High alumni threaten to sue CPSB

Alumni, parents and students of Shreveport's Fair Park High School are still not ready to accept a planned merger between Fair Park and Booker T. Washington High School. The Fair Park Alumni Association sent out a mass e-mail Monday night describing a potential lawsuit and restraining order against the Caddo Parish School District.

