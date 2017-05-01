Fair Park High alumni threaten to sue CPSB
Alumni, parents and students of Shreveport's Fair Park High School are still not ready to accept a planned merger between Fair Park and Booker T. Washington High School. The Fair Park Alumni Association sent out a mass e-mail Monday night describing a potential lawsuit and restraining order against the Caddo Parish School District.
