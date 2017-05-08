EphA2 Expression Regulates Inflammation and Fibroproliferative...

Departments of Cancer Biology and Cell and Developmental Biology, Vanderbilt University, Nashville, TN & Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Tennessee Valley Healthcare System, Nashville, TN Department of Cell Biology and Anatomy; Department of Pathology and Translational Pathobiology; Department of Molecular and Cellular Physiology, LSU Health Sciences Center - Shreveport, Shreveport, LA Department of Cell Biology and Anatomy; Department of Pathology and Translational Pathobiology; Department of Molecular and Cellular Physiology, LSU Health Sciences Center - Shreveport, Shreveport, LA Background -Atherosclerotic plaque formation results from chronic inflammation and fibroproliferative remodeling in the vascular wall.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Circulation.