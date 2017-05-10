Driver dies in morning tanker truck r...

Driver dies in morning tanker truck rollover on Interstate 220

Crews are working to clear the scene of a fatal wreck involving a tanker truck that overturned on Interstate 220. It happened just before 8 a.m. It happened while the driver was attempting to merge onto West Interstate 20 from Interstate 220, past Jefferson Paige Road.

