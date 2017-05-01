Defamation lawsuit against Shreveport mayor, CAO dismissed, headed for appeal
In March, Shreveport businessman Scott Pernici and former Shreveport attorney Michael Wainwright sued Mayor Ollie Tyler and CAO Brian Crawford for defamation over comments they made regarding a long-standing fight the two men and the city have had over water underbilling. Wainwright and Pernici's attorney, Jerald Harper, said that Judge Craig Marcot dismissed the lawsuit in Caddo Parish Court at a hearing on Tuesday morning.
