Coroner ID's gunman killed in Cedar G...

Coroner ID's gunman killed in Cedar Grove shooting

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: KPLC-TV Lake Charles

According to Shreveport police spokeswoman Cpl. Angie Willhite, Smith went to his estranged girlfriend's home in the 300 block of W. 68th St. around 11:15 a.m. when an argument began.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Shreveport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Becky Box (Jun '11) May 11 Need_a_good_laugh 4
Jim Wood May 9 KIM 11
crime (May '16) May 4 BoomBoom24 2
News Courtney Coco's Mother Talks With KALB (Jul '06) May 4 Stephanie Belgard 40
News Major Drug Bust-Pineville (Jul '06) May 4 MyMichael85 16
swingers (Jul '11) May 2 Naughty1 4
News Crazy for crawdads (May '12) Apr 30 The_Dude 6
See all Shreveport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Shreveport Forum Now

Shreveport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Shreveport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Ebola
 

Shreveport, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,372 • Total comments across all topics: 281,013,216

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC