Cops: Video, public help ID shoplifter of 'pleasure items'
Authorities in Louisiana have issued an arrest warrant for a man suspected of shoplifting what they're calling "personal pleasure items" from a CVS pharmacy. The Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office says 29-year-old Trey Teeters of Shreveport is wanted on a theft charge.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Shreveport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|swingers (Jul '11)
|3 hr
|Naughty1
|4
|Jim Wood
|Mon
|sunshine
|3
|Crazy for crawdads (May '12)
|Sun
|The_Dude
|6
|Anyone Know this Girl?
|Sat
|Grateful Guy
|1
|Organized Stalking By Freemason Cops/Fireman an... (Jan '11)
|Apr 21
|Truth
|31
|Clifton Fairbanks
|Apr 19
|Curious
|1
|Rutherford House
|Apr 17
|Iwanttoknow
|1
Find what you want!
Search Shreveport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC