Cops: Video, public help ID shoplifter of 'pleasure items'

23 hrs ago

Authorities in Louisiana have issued an arrest warrant for a man suspected of shoplifting what they're calling "personal pleasure items" from a CVS pharmacy. The Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office says 29-year-old Trey Teeters of Shreveport is wanted on a theft charge.

