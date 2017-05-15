Constable warns of scammers posing as needy UPS drivers

A Caddo Parish constable is warning the public about a potential scam in which people pose as UPS drivers in need of help. People are being asked to deliver money to the scammers at Plantation Inn on Monkhouse Drive in Shreveport under the pretense that they are helping the UPS driver and his family, Ward 8 Constable Eric Hatfield said.

