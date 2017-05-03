Confederate monuments: Bill requiring local vote for removal heads to House
A committee in the Louisiana Legislature voted Wednesday to advance a bill that would bar localities from removing Confederate monuments without first getting the approval of voters. The bill covers all military-related monuments, including those in New Orleans where the City Council's December 2015 vote to remove three Confederate monuments has stirred a thorny debate over race and history.
