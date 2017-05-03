Confederate monuments: Bill requiring...

Confederate monuments: Bill requiring local vote for removal heads to House

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: NOLA.com

A committee in the Louisiana Legislature voted Wednesday to advance a bill that would bar localities from removing Confederate monuments without first getting the approval of voters. The bill covers all military-related monuments, including those in New Orleans where the City Council's December 2015 vote to remove three Confederate monuments has stirred a thorny debate over race and history.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Shreveport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jim Wood 17 hr BRUNO 4
News Major Drug Bust-Pineville (Jul '06) 22 hr City girl 15
swingers (Jul '11) Tue Naughty1 4
News Crazy for crawdads (May '12) Apr 30 The_Dude 6
Anyone Know this Girl? Apr 29 Grateful Guy 1
Organized Stalking By Freemason Cops/Fireman an... (Jan '11) Apr 21 Truth 31
Clifton Fairbanks Apr 19 Curious 1
See all Shreveport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Shreveport Forum Now

Shreveport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Shreveport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Shreveport, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,611 • Total comments across all topics: 280,755,467

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC