Confederate monuments battle flares in Capitol

Monuments battle flares in Capitol Bill would make it harder to remove Rebel statues Check out this story on thetowntalk.com: http://www.thenewsstar.com/story/news/2017/05/26/rebel-monument-debat/348494001/ Louisiana's Legislative Black Caucus held a press conference in the Capitol Tuesday morning led by caucus Chairman Joseph Bouie, D-New Orleans. Members of the Gulf Coast Patriot Network waved Confederate flags in front of the Caddo Courthouse last week to show support for the Shreveport Confederate monument.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Town Talk.