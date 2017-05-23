City: Proposals would lower tax rate by almost a half mill

Shreveport City Council members Tuesday will consider two proposals that, if approved, would reduce the city's millage rate by a total of almost a half mill. The meeting will be held in the Government Chamber at Government Plaza, 505 Travis St., starting at 3 p.m. One measure would reset the ad valorem tax millage rate to 17.65 mills, the amount voters approved in 2013.

