CHRISTUS Grace Home hospice in Shreve...

CHRISTUS Grace Home hospice in Shreveport to close, relocate

Tuesday Read more: KPLC-TV Lake Charles

CHRISTUS Health Shreveport-Bossier announced Tuesday that it is closing and relocating Grace Home , the only community residential hospice in Northwest Louisiana. Patients will be moved from its location on Margaret Place to inpatient beds adjacent to the 1 South nursing unit at CHRISTUS Highland Medical Center , health system leaders said.

