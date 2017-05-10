CHRISTUS Grace Home hospice in Shreveport to close, relocate
CHRISTUS Health Shreveport-Bossier announced Tuesday that it is closing and relocating Grace Home , the only community residential hospice in Northwest Louisiana. Patients will be moved from its location on Margaret Place to inpatient beds adjacent to the 1 South nursing unit at CHRISTUS Highland Medical Center , health system leaders said.
