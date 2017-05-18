Calvary valedictorian's graduation speech stopped, escorted off stage
After a graduate at a Shreveport private school was escorted from the stage, the incident has generated talk and controversy about why it was stopped. During Thursday's graduation ceremony, the superintendent of Calvary Baptist Academy stopped the school's third and final valedictorian speech in mid-sentence.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSLA-TV Shreveport.
Add your comments below
Shreveport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Organized Stalking By Freemason Cops/Fireman an... (Jan '11)
|Fri
|Just a little info
|33
|Jim Wood
|May 16
|Bam
|12
|Ms Cruise Captain
|May 15
|sucker_list
|1
|Becky Box (Jun '11)
|May 11
|Need_a_good_laugh
|4
|crime (May '16)
|May 4
|BoomBoom24
|2
|Courtney Coco's Mother Talks With KALB (Jul '06)
|May 4
|Stephanie Belgard
|40
|Major Drug Bust-Pineville (Jul '06)
|May 4
|MyMichael85
|16
Find what you want!
Search Shreveport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC