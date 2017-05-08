Caddo moving forward with plans to merge BTW, Fair Park
Caddo schools Superintendent Lamar Goree says his district is proceeding with plans to merge two failing Shreveport high schools, turning one of them into a middle school. In a statement released Monday afternoon , Goree says merging Booker T. Washington and Fair Park high schools is in the best interest of the students.
