Caddo holding another meeting about Confederate monument

The fate of the 115-year-old statue is the focus of another meeting the Caddo Commission is holding today to get the public's input. That session at Donnie Bickham Middle School, 7240 Old Mooringsport Road in Shreveport, starts at 6 p.m. and will end by 7:30 p.m. Arlene Barnum, a DeSoto Parish native who lives in Oklahoma, did a Facebook Live when they showed up at the monument.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSLA-TV Shreveport.