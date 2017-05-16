Brewsday Tuesday: New recipes for flagship beers
Sometimes trying to fix a recipe forces a brewer back to the drawing board. Great Raft Brewing in Shreveport had to reconsider the recipe for its flagship beer, Southern Drawl, after last year's harvest yielded hops that contained half the alpha acid bittering agents the beer needed.
