Brewsday Tuesday: New recipes for fla...

Brewsday Tuesday: New recipes for flagship beers

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Best of New Orleans

Sometimes trying to fix a recipe forces a brewer back to the drawing board. Great Raft Brewing in Shreveport had to reconsider the recipe for its flagship beer, Southern Drawl, after last year's harvest yielded hops that contained half the alpha acid bittering agents the beer needed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Best of New Orleans.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Shreveport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jim Wood 8 min Bam 12
Ms Cruise Captain Mon sucker_list 1
Organized Stalking By Freemason Cops/Fireman an... (Jan '11) Sun AUM 32
Becky Box (Jun '11) May 11 Need_a_good_laugh 4
crime (May '16) May 4 BoomBoom24 2
News Courtney Coco's Mother Talks With KALB (Jul '06) May 4 Stephanie Belgard 40
News Major Drug Bust-Pineville (Jul '06) May 4 MyMichael85 16
See all Shreveport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Shreveport Forum Now

Shreveport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Shreveport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Boston Marathon
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
 

Shreveport, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,789 • Total comments across all topics: 281,067,822

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC