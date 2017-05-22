Beer buzz: Tin Roof and Great Raft redo some flagship beers

Great Raft Brewing in Shreveport had to reconsider the recipe of its flagship beer, Southern Drawl, after last year's harvest yielded hops that contained half the alpha acid bittering agents the beer needed. Small tweaks to the recipe didn't restore the flavor the team wanted, so co-founder Andrew Nations decided to start from scratch, re- creating a beer that accounts for 30 percent of the brewery's sales.

