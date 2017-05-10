Authorities ID man found dead in truc...

Authorities ID man found dead in truck in downtown Shreveport

Detectives are looking for a woman seen speaking with an Oklahoma man who within hours was found fatally shot in a truck in downtown Shreveport. Passing motorists saw him just after 5:30 a.m. May 5 in a gray Nissan truck parked sideways on Travis Street between Common and Douglas streets across from First United Methodist Church.

