Air show parking, traffic: What you need to know
Bossier City police are taking steps to help minimize traffic congestion for this weekend's airshow at Barksdale Air Force Base. The Defenders of Liberty Airshow will take place starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 6 and Sunday, May 7. As events wrap up each day, traffic will be directed to exit the base using a contra-flow route through the base's west gate, also known as Barksdale's Shreveport gate, according to a news release from Bossier City Police Department.
