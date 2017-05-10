A Shreveport woman says she got a wat...

A Shreveport woman says she got a water bill of more than $400.

The woman who lives in the 4400 block of Marston Avenue says there is a water main line break in a ditch outside of her house that she believes caused the bill to spike. A shreveport woman says her water bill spiked up to more than $400.

