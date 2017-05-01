3-vehicle wreck sends small child, 3 ...

3-vehicle wreck sends small child, 3 others to hospital

Four people, including a small child, were hurt in a wreck invovling two cars and an SUV the night of May 1 at East Bert Kouns Industrial Loop at East Kings Highway in Shreveport. Eastbound traffic at that intersection is blocked and likely will remain so for some time, authorities said.

