'225': Traveling boutique Wanderlust ...

'225': Traveling boutique Wanderlust by Abby sets down roots in Baton Rouge

Next Story Prev Story
11 min ago Read more: Baton Rouge Business Report

Abby Bullock still remembers her very first pop-up. It was in 2014, after she'd fallen in love with fashion buying as a Dallas fashion student and moved to her husband's hometown of Baton Rouge.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Baton Rouge Business Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Shreveport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jim Wood May 24 Beauty 14
Swinger club (Jul '13) May 22 Durty D 54
Organized Stalking By Freemason Cops/Fireman an... (Jan '11) May 19 Just a little info 33
Ms Cruise Captain May 15 sucker_list 1
Becky Box (Jun '11) May 11 Need_a_good_laugh 4
crime (May '16) May 4 BoomBoom24 2
News Courtney Coco's Mother Talks With KALB (Jul '06) May 4 Stephanie Belgard 40
See all Shreveport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Shreveport Forum Now

Shreveport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Shreveport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Egypt
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
 

Shreveport, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,522 • Total comments across all topics: 281,309,308

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC