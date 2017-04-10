Wrong-way wreck kills Caddo man, hurts three other people
A Shreveport man is the person killed in a wrong-way wreck in Caddo Parish that also injured three people. Killed was a passenger in a 1998 Ford Ranger that was traveling south in the northbound lane of Louisiana Highway 1, the Caddo sheriff's office reports.
