Woman feels trapped in bullet-ridden apartment where boyfriend was shot
A Shreveport woman said she doesn't know how to be moved from her damaged apartment after the shooting death of her boyfriend. Sha'Driune Clark said there are still reminders of the death of 24-year-old Charzavious Rogers in her apartment to this day.
