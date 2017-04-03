Volunteers clean up Shreveport during the Great American Cleanup
The city-wide clean-up started at 8 a.m. in several different locations around the city. More than 700 volunteers were picking up trash from residential streets, major roads and intersections, lakes, ponds and parks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSLA-TV Shreveport.
Comments
Add your comments below
Shreveport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|got away with murder (Dec '15)
|Fri
|LegalEagle
|16
|Bring Dave and Busters To Shreveport/Bossier CIty! (Apr '13)
|Apr 3
|Precious2
|24
|Organized Stalking By Freemason Cops/Fireman an... (Jan '11)
|Apr 3
|GodsChild
|30
|We're supposed to keep Confederate monuments be...
|Mar 31
|Ruff
|1
|Baseball parks
|Mar 29
|Parent
|1
|House GOP: Cut spending before tackling tax reform
|Mar 24
|ardith
|1
|Biggest slut from Blanchard (Feb '14)
|Mar 23
|Idontknow
|7
Find what you want!
Search Shreveport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC