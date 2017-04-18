Violent Head-On Crash in Shreveport Sends 4 to hospital
A violent head-on wreck this Sunday morning has some Queensborough residents asking for more help to keep drivers from speeding so much in their part of Shreveport. Somehow no one was critically injured in this crash that sent four people to the hospital.
