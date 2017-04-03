Vehicle catches fire in carport; blaze extensively damages house
A blaze extensively damaged a Shreveport house and damaged the siding of a house next door after a car caught fire in a carport. It happened at 6:05 p.m. Monday in the city's Hyde Park neighborhood, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.
