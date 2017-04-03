Two more arrests made after Tyler Wal-Mart robbery
Two more suspects have been arrested in connection to the aggravated robbery of a Tyler Wal-Mart on Saturday night. LeTroy Merritt, 33, and Zaira Patterson, 20, both of Shreveport, were taken into custody by the Western Louisiana Fugitive Task Force on Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.
Comments
Add your comments below
Shreveport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bring Dave and Busters To Shreveport/Bossier CIty! (Apr '13)
|Apr 3
|Precious2
|24
|Organized Stalking By Freemason Cops/Fireman an... (Jan '11)
|Apr 3
|GodsChild
|30
|We're supposed to keep Confederate monuments be...
|Mar 31
|Ruff
|1
|Baseball parks
|Mar 29
|Parent
|1
|House GOP: Cut spending before tackling tax reform
|Mar 24
|ardith
|1
|Biggest slut from Blanchard (Feb '14)
|Mar 23
|Idontknow
|7
|Which city is prettier and has a better city fe...
|Mar 20
|Corky
|3
Find what you want!
Search Shreveport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC