The "Be a Fan" tourism campaign will run throughout May.
Shreveport-Bossier City leaders want to entice residents to learn about and visit the metro area's the tourist spots. They say it is one of their pet peeves to hear people say there's "nothing to do in Shreveport-Bossier City."
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSLA-TV Shreveport.
Comments
Add your comments below
Shreveport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Organized Stalking By Freemason Cops/Fireman an... (Jan '11)
|Apr 21
|Truth
|31
|Clifton Fairbanks
|Apr 19
|Curious
|1
|Rutherford House
|Apr 17
|Iwanttoknow
|1
|dumpster diving in alexandria
|Apr 12
|AmberG81
|2
|got away with murder (Dec '15)
|Apr 7
|LegalEagle
|16
|Bring Dave and Busters To Shreveport/Bossier CIty! (Apr '13)
|Apr 3
|Precious2
|24
|We're supposed to keep Confederate monuments be...
|Mar 31
|Ruff
|1
Find what you want!
Search Shreveport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC