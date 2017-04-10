Suspect ID'd in traffic stop that led to manhunt, school lockdown
WANTED: Paul Wesley Hawkins, 38, of the 700 block of Flournoy Lucas Road in Shreveport, one count each of excessive speed and aggravated flight from an officer. Bossier Parish authorities have identified the Shreveport man they think left behind a truck and a driver's license when he bailed during a traffic stop Wednesday.
