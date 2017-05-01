Surveillance video shows two cars torched as victims fear 2nd attack
A Shreveport woman says dramatic surveillance footage doesn't just show the work of two people allegedly committing arson. She fears the intent was something far more sinister.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.
Comments
Add your comments below
Shreveport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jim Wood
|2 hr
|sunshine
|3
|Crazy for crawdads (May '12)
|Sun
|The_Dude
|6
|Anyone Know this Girl?
|Sat
|Grateful Guy
|1
|Organized Stalking By Freemason Cops/Fireman an... (Jan '11)
|Apr 21
|Truth
|31
|Clifton Fairbanks
|Apr 19
|Curious
|1
|Rutherford House
|Apr 17
|Iwanttoknow
|1
|dumpster diving in alexandria
|Apr 12
|AmberG81
|2
Find what you want!
Search Shreveport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC