Southwestern Electric Power Company plans to rebuild about 16 miles of existing 138,000-volts transmission line in the North Shreveport and Longwood areas. The estimated $18 million North Shreveport-Longwood Transmission Line Rebuild Project will ensure continued reliability to area customers and will provide vital support for local economic development.

