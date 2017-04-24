Southwestern Electric Power Company SWEPCO Announces Electric Transmission Investment in Caddo Pa...
Southwestern Electric Power Company plans to rebuild about 16 miles of existing 138,000-volts transmission line in the North Shreveport and Longwood areas. The estimated $18 million North Shreveport-Longwood Transmission Line Rebuild Project will ensure continued reliability to area customers and will provide vital support for local economic development.
