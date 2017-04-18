Southeastern Louisiana University offers to freeze tuition for incoming freshmen
The Southeastern Louisiana mascot walks the sidelines at Strawberry Stadium in Hammond on Saturday, August 30, 2014. The university is offering a tuition deal to reduce financial uncertainty for families.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Shreveport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Clifton Fairbanks
|9 hr
|Curious
|1
|Rutherford House
|Mon
|Iwanttoknow
|1
|dumpster diving in alexandria
|Apr 12
|AmberG81
|2
|got away with murder (Dec '15)
|Apr 7
|LegalEagle
|16
|Bring Dave and Busters To Shreveport/Bossier CIty! (Apr '13)
|Apr 3
|Precious2
|24
|Organized Stalking By Freemason Cops/Fireman an... (Jan '11)
|Apr 3
|GodsChild
|30
|We're supposed to keep Confederate monuments be...
|Mar 31
|Ruff
|1
Find what you want!
Search Shreveport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC