Slideshow: In the Life Drag Show featuring Chi Chi DeVayne
In the Life hosted a drag show on Thursday night that featured performances from queens who hail from all over Baltimore - plus one from Shreveport, Louisiana and season 8 of RuPaul's Drag Race, Chi Chi DeVayne. Pictured above are Chi Chi and just a few of the many queens who graced the stage of the Chesapeake room with their dancing, lip syncing, comedy and general fierceness.
