Slain man's mother makes a tearful plea for justice
A woman made a tearful plea for justice after the her son was fatally shot in broad daylight in a Shreveport store parking lot. Carlos Taylor Jr., 23, died after being shot multiple times with a rifle at 1:36 p.m. Tuesday, April 11 at Hollywood Mini Mart in the 3700 block of Hollywood Avenue in west-central Shreveport.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSLA-TV Shreveport.
Add your comments below
Shreveport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|dumpster diving in alexandria
|21 hr
|AmberG81
|2
|got away with murder (Dec '15)
|Apr 7
|LegalEagle
|16
|Bring Dave and Busters To Shreveport/Bossier CIty! (Apr '13)
|Apr 3
|Precious2
|24
|Organized Stalking By Freemason Cops/Fireman an... (Jan '11)
|Apr 3
|GodsChild
|30
|We're supposed to keep Confederate monuments be...
|Mar 31
|Ruff
|1
|Baseball parks
|Mar 29
|Parent
|1
|House GOP: Cut spending before tackling tax reform
|Mar 24
|ardith
|1
Find what you want!
Search Shreveport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC