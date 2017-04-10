Slain man's mother makes a tearful plea for justice

A woman made a tearful plea for justice after the her son was fatally shot in broad daylight in a Shreveport store parking lot. Carlos Taylor Jr., 23, died after being shot multiple times with a rifle at 1:36 p.m. Tuesday, April 11 at Hollywood Mini Mart in the 3700 block of Hollywood Avenue in west-central Shreveport.

