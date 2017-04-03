Shreveport restaurant owner to be sentenced for murdering girlfriend
A former Shreveport restaurant owner is expected to be formally sentenced Tuesday after he was found guilty of murdering his girlfriend. On Friday, March 24, a Caddo Parish jury found Mark Colby guilty of 2nd-degree murder in the death of Angela Godley.
