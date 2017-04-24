Shreveport police release name of victim in Thursday's shooting
Shreveport police have released the identity of a man that was killed in Thursday's afternoon shooting and are looking for the shooter or shooters involved. Randy Taylor, 30, was shot just before 6:30 p.m. Officers were called to a home in the 900 block of Ascalon Street in regards to a shooting, according to a news release from Shreveport Police spokesman Cpl.
