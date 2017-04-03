Shreveport files suit against software company over water billing errors

The City of Shreveport has filed a lawsuit in Caddo Parish District Court against its water billing provider, Systems & Software Inc, according to a statement released early Friday afternoon. The lawsuit demands payment for under-billed water and sewer revenue, which it believes resulted from various errors, including those made in programming the tiered water rates in the city's billing system in 2014.

